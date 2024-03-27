Waukegan man faces charges for 3 armed robberies on West Side last summer

A man from Waukegan was accused of robbing three people at gunpoint on Chicago's West Side last summer.

Antonie Perteet, 33, was arrested on Tuesday in the 3000 block of South Sacramento Boulevard by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force.

Police say Perteet held three victims against their will and robbed them at gunpoint in the North Lawndale neighborhood on three different occasions, in June and July 2023.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

In the 1600 block of S. Springfield a 33-year-old man was robbed and carjacked on June 21, 2023.

In the 2100 block of S. Millard a 51-year-old man was robbed on June 24, 2023.

On July 13, 2023, a 30-year-old man was robbed in the 1800 block of S. Springfield.

Perteet was charged with three felony counts of armed robbery and kidnapping and one felony count of vehicular carjacking with a firearm.

A detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday. No additional information is available at this time.