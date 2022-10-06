Waukegan man fatally shot during altercation inside Beach Park home

A Waukegan man was fatally shot during an altercation at a home in Beach Park early Thursday.

At about 12:40 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 38100 block of North Loyola Avenue for a report of a person shot.

According to preliminary information, the victim, 37-year-old Tino Roane, of Waukegan, arrived at the residence of a 24-year-old man. The victim knocked on the door, and then let himself inside.

Roane was an acquaintance of the female homeowner, who was not home at the time of the incident.

The 24-year-old man asked Roane to leave several times, and then an altercation ensued between the two of them.

During the altercation, Roane retrieved a knife from the kitchen, and the 24-year-old fatally shot him.

The 24-year-old has been living at the residence and remained at the scene until deputies arrived.

He was taken into custody as the investigation continues.

An autopsy was completed, and the results indicate that Roane died from multiple gunshot wounds.