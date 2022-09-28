Waukegan man pointed guns at officers, put on bulletproof vest after breaking into CPD facility: prosecutors

A suburban man stole three firearms, pointed the firearms at officers and put on a bulletproof vest during a SWAT training inside the Homan Square CPD facility Monday morning, prosecutors said.

On Monday around 11:30 a.m., Donald Patrick allegedly entered the main entrance at the Homan Square police facility located at 3340 W. Filmore, and inquired about the return of personal property, prosecutors said.

The facility serves as a hub for numerous CPD units and contains the Evidence and Recovered Property Section, or ERPS.

The desk officer proceeded to search their database with Patrick's name, but learned that he had no property inventoried by CPD, as he had never been previously arrested by Chicago police.

Patrick then exited the main entrance and walked around the building to the guard gate, prosecutors said.

Patrick spoke with the guard on duty, who told Patrick where he could go to retrieve personal property.

Patrick walked back toward the entrance, and instead of entering the station, walked through a parking lot., prosecutors said.

Patrick then allegedly pulled down the stairs for a fire escape and climbed up to the fifth floor.

At the same time, CPD SWAT Unit was conducting training on the fifth floor.

The training was conducted in a room that included a catwalk area above the room, so that supervisors could observe the training below, prosecutors said.

On a desk near the door, there were unloaded firearms belonging to the trainees.

Magazines and ammunition were placed in a storage room area and/or safe room, prosecutors said.

Patrick then allegedly entered the fifth floor from the fire escape, and went to the desk that had the firearms on it, prosecutors said.

Patrick allegedly picked up three firearms, and put one of the firearms in his pocket, prosecutors said.

Patrick then allegedly carried a firearm in each hand, and walked toward the training area.

He then pointed the firearms up toward the officers who were on the catwalk.

Another officer who was inside the room observed Patrick allegedly pointing the firearms toward the officers on the catwalk.

Patrick then went up the stairs to the catwalk, where four of the victim officers were.

One officer yelled, "Gun, gun!" and Patrick allegedly pointed the firearms again at the officers.

One of the officers jumped off the catwalk to retrieve his firearm. The officer suffered a broken foot from his jump, prosecutors said.

Another officer jumped off the catwalk and alerted the SWAT training members on the third floor about the potential active shooter, referring to Patrick, and went to retrieve his gun.

The officer who originally saw Patrick from inside the room pointing the firearms at officers went to grab his firearm from the desk, but saw it was no longer there.

The officer saw Patrick again, now pointing the firearms at him.

The officer ran toward the stairwell and saw one of the officers who was originally on the catwalk.

Patrick was able to obtain a bulletproof vest from storage and put it on, prosecutors said.

The two officers who met in the stairwell then walked down the stairs toward the landing between floors four and five.

One of officers saw Patrick with the guns in his hands and alerted the other officer.

After being alerted, the officer yelled commands to Patrick, and then fired six to seven shots in the direction of Patrick, prosecutors said.

After being struck by gunfire, Patrick threw the firearms away from him.

SWAT Officers who were in the stairwell during the incident heard the officer yell out commands to Patrick before the officer fired shots, prosecutors said.

SWAT medics on scene rendered aid to Patrick until an ambulance arrived.

Patrick was taken to the hospital and treated for an injury to his face.

According to prosecutors, Patrick stated that when he entered the facility, he recovered weapons that were on the table.

Surveillance cameras captured portions of the incident, but not the shooting itself, prosecutors said.

Patrick currently has two pending cases in Lake County.

One is for misdemeanor battery, and the other is for misdemeanor criminal trespass to land.

Patrick also spent 30 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance, and four years for aggravated battery.

On Wednesday, a judge set bail at $500,000 for Patrick. He will have to be on electronic monitoring if he posts bond.