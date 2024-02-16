Waukegan man in stolen Chicago vehicle leads Indiana police on chase, crashes into family: LCSO

A Waukegan man is in custody and hospitalized with serious injuries after allegedly evading Indiana police in a vehicle reported stolen out of Chicago and crashing head-on into a family of four on Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., officers with the Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) began chasing the driver of a sedan for traffic violations. It was later learned that before the pursuit started, the suspect had fled from Hobart police.

The chase began on northbound I-65 and continued onto the Indiana Toll Road heading toward Illinois. At the state line, Sheriff Oscar Martinez says officers attempted a move to safely stop the vehicle but that the driver got away.

He then began driving the wrong way in oncoming traffic where he struck another car head-on that was carrying a family of four.

The family was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. The 20-year-old suspect was hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.