Pair arrested after hitting Waukegan officer with vehicle while overdosing on drugs, police say

Two people were treated for drug overdose and were arrested for crashing into a police officer and two squad cars in Waukegan Saturday morning.

Officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 3300 block of Grand Avenue just before noon. When officers approached the driver, she fled, striking several vehicles, including two squad cars.

A male passenger got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee. The female driver struck an officer with the open passenger car door, knocking him to the ground. The officer suffered injuries to his elbow and was treated at an area hospital.



The two suspects were taken into custody. Police suspect that they injected drugs, causing each to overdose. Both suspects were taken to an area hospital and are being treated for the overdose. They are now in stable condition.

