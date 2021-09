A school bus driver in Waukegan has been charged with sexually abusing a minor.

Richard Villanueva, 57, was charged Tuesday with predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor relative.

Police say the child was not on his bus route.

Villanueva is being held in the Lake County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 21.