Woman, 19, charged in Waukegan shooting during prearranged fight

A 19-year-old North Chicago woman was charged in connection to a shooting in Waukegan last weekend.

Sophia Hanna was arrested on Friday by Waukegan police during an Anti-Violence Suppression Detail.

The incident took place on May 21 when people gathered at 1824 14th Street for a prearranged fight that was supposed to happen between two females over a relationship with another person.

Before the altercation could happen, gunfire erupted in the crowd at the empty parking lot, police said. A female juvenile, who was a Waukegan resident, sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and received treatment at Vista East Hospital.

Another female, a 22-year-old Park City resident, suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh and was treated at Condell Hospital.

Hanna was on probation for a prior weapon offense where she shot someone in an unrelated case.

She now faces charges for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of weapons by felon.