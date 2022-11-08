Waukegan shootout: Man charged after 7-year-old girl in his vehicle was shot

A suburban man was arrested and charged after allegedly getting into a shootout with another vehicle, which resulted in a child passenger in his vehicle being wounded by gunfire.

On Monday, around 9 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to an area hospital after a 7-year-old girl was brought to the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed that 25-year-old Mark Ramirez was driving a white Chevrolet eastbound on Washington Street from Butrick Street when he encountered an older model, light colored sedan.

Police say the two vehicles began shooting at one another and the 7-year-old girl was struck.

The child is expected to survive, police said. The sedan has not been located.

Mark Ramirez | Waukegan Police Department

Ramirez, of Waukegan, is charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm. He's been given a $1 million bond.

Police say they recovered a 9mm handgun from Ramirez's vehicle, and that numerous shell casings were found on Washington Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waukegan Police Department at 847-360-9001.