Waukegan to make beach more accessible for this with mobility issues

Next summer, it's going to be easier for those with mobility issues to go enjoy Waukegan Beach.

The city is adding a concrete pad and rubber mats leading to the water.

That pad will also have different amenities, so people can be near the lake without having to go on the sand.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The concrete construction is set to be done before winter.

The rest of the additions are expected to happen before Memorial Day.