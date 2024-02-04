Waukegan hospital loses trauma center designation: 'lives will be lost'

Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan lost its trauma center designation, Lake County officials announced Sunday.

State Senator Adriane Johnson of Buffalo Grove says people with serious injuries will have to be transported to hospitals more than 20 minutes away.

"The Waukegan community is facing a detrimental downturn in trauma-focused care with the revocation of Vista Medical Center’s trauma center designation. A lack of accessible, reliable, high-quality health care is already the reality for many, and the recent announcement will create even more damage for local residents. Simply put: Without proper intervention, lives will be lost," Sen. Johnson said.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek and Lake County Health Department Executive Director Mark Pfister plan to address the recent action taken by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) at a news conference on Monday at 3 p.m.

Johnson says she is working with the IDPH and Vista Medical Center East to "to get to the bottom of the revocation" to ensure residents in Lake County receive the care they need.