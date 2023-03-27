Waukegan woman killed, several others injured in two-vehicle crash

A woman was killed and several others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Waukegan Saturday.

At about 9:34 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to reports of a traffic crash at the intersection of North Lewis Avenue and North Bonnie Brook Lane.

When officers arrived, officers located two vehicles off the roadway on the southwest corner of the intersection, police said.

A black 2004 Acura was found facing southwest with its left side up against the right side of a silver Volkswagen.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 44-year-old woman from Waukegan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Ana Garibay. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that she died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

The front right passenger of the Volkswagen, a 23-year-old woman, was transported to an area hospital with a broken hip, broken left arm, broken pelvis, broken right foot and pancreatic laceration.

The rear left passenger, a juvenile, was flown to a hospital with a broken femur.

The rear right passenger, a juvenile, was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Acura, a 20-year-old man from Waukegan, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness told Waukegan police that they saw a vehicle traveling south on Lewis Avenue at a high rate of speed and that two vehicles appeared to start racing each other at the intersection of Lewis Avenue and York House Road.

Video evidence showed the Volkswagen fail to come to a complete stop and enter the intersection of North Lewis Avenue and Bonnie Brook Lane. The Volkswagen then stopped in the intersection and was struck by the Acura, which police say was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed.

Police do not believe the driver of the Acura was chemically impaired. He was taken into custody for driving on a suspended license after being released from an area hospital. He was released, however, the investigation will be reviewed with the Lake County State's Attorney's Office for criminal charges.