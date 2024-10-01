Expand / Collapse search

Wayfair Outlet to open in Chicago suburb this week

By Maggie Duly
Published  October 1, 2024 7:17am CDT
Naperville
A Wayfair Outlet is opening in Naperville at the West Ridge Court strip mall on Route 59 this Thursday.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Illinois' first Wayfair Outlet store is coming to the Chicago suburbs this week.

The discount furniture store will open Thursday, Oct. 3 at West Ridge Court in Naperville

This comes after Wayfair opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Wilmette on May 23. 

Wayfair has four other outlet locations in Kentucky, Texas, New York and North Carolina. 

All sales are final at Wayfair Outlet stores, according to the company's website. 