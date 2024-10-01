Wayfair Outlet to open in Chicago suburb this week

Illinois' first Wayfair Outlet store is coming to the Chicago suburbs this week.

The discount furniture store will open Thursday, Oct. 3 at West Ridge Court in Naperville.

This comes after Wayfair opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Wilmette on May 23.

Wayfair has four other outlet locations in Kentucky, Texas, New York and North Carolina.

All sales are final at Wayfair Outlet stores, according to the company's website.