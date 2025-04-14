Former Chicago, LA top cops revisit 2013 Dorner case and policing in the ‘90s

The Brief Former LAPD Chief Charlie Beck spoke with ex-Chicago Supt. Garry McCarthy about leadership and the 2013 Dorner manhunt. Beck shared how uniforms and symbolic items shaped his approach to leading the department. The conversation highlighted how trust, consistency and personal experience influence police culture.



In a candid conversation, former Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck opened up about the symbolic weight of police uniforms, the emotional toll of the Christopher Dorner manhunt and what real leadership looks like in law enforcement.

The Manhunt for Christopher Dorner

What we know:

Beck sat down with former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy to reflect on the meaning behind uniforms, the importance of credibility, and the trauma that defined one of the most challenging chapters in his career: the 2013 manhunt for ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner.

The conversation started with a seemingly small detail — uniforms. In the LAPD, Beck explained, the chief wears the same uniform as a patrol officer. That shared look, he said, sends a message that leadership is rooted in solidarity and example, not hierarchy.

Beck also shared the meaning behind two personal items he carried: a badge passed down from a former chief and a pistol that once belonged to a Marine Corps sergeant major and LAPD SWAT sniper killed in Afghanistan. Those items, he said, kept him grounded in the weight of service and sacrifice.

The conversation later turned to the Dorner case — a period Beck described as the most difficult of his career.

The backstory:

Christopher Dorner, who had been fired from the LAPD, posted a lengthy online manifesto in 2013, claiming he was seeking revenge. His first targets were the daughter of a retired LAPD captain and her fiancé, who were shot and killed in Irvine.

Beck was shown the manifesto two days later. His name was on it, along with threats against other officers and their families.

The region went on high alert as police searched for Dorner, who ambushed and killed an officer in Riverside and injured several others. The 11-day manhunt ended in a shootout and fire at a mountain cabin, where Dorner was found dead.

In total, he killed four people and injured three more. Beck described the personal toll — including fear for his children, who attended school with one of Dorner’s victims, and the chilling discovery that Dorner had scouted his father’s home and even threatened the family dog.

Trust and Credibility in Policing

What we know:

Beck emphasized that trust and credibility are central to effective leadership. Without them, he said, even the right message falls flat.

McCarthy agreed, adding that professionalism must come through in both content and tone. He recalled a department memo that, despite having valid points, failed to resonate because it came off the wrong way.

Though focused on past events, the conversation raised timely questions about the future of police leadership — from the symbolism of a uniform to the importance of presence, humility and shared sacrifice.