‘We will see him in court’: Lightfoot strikes back after Trump threatens to cut federal funding

Mayor Lightfoot is striking back at President Trump after he threatened to cut federal funding for some Democratic led cities.

The president didn't specifically name Chicago in the memo, but the White House tweeted about the city, which set Mayor Lightfoot off.

A memo signed by President Trump ordered federal agencies to start “reviewing funding to state and local government recipients of federal funds that are permitting anarchy, violence, and destruction in American cities.”

The memo called out Portland for riots and destruction of property, Washington, D.C. for violence and Seattle for riots and violence where 59 police officers were injured.

The memo also specifcally said there has been a rise of violence in New York and that Andrew Cuomo has rejected federal help.

“New York City knows him for the joke that he is, he lost New York City during the election and he’s going to lose again,” said Gov. Cuomo.

The president tweeted about the memo and then the White House tweeted saying “the democrat mayors of Chicago, Portland and New York have refused federal help even when they lack the ability to control their streets.”

“It's unfortunate that the president as part of his re-election efforts thinks he can demonize Chicago,” said Lightfoot.

The mayor tweeted Thursday morning, “If Trump wanted law and order he'd start with the White House. One-thousand people die daily from his failure on the pandemic.”

In response to the White House, the mayor showed a tweet with a letter sent in July pointing to ways the Trump Administration could help. Lightfoot says she's still waiting on a response.

"If the president thinks they can unilaterally cut off our funding because we aren't bending to his will as if he is an emperor and not responsible to the people, we will see him in court, we will make him pay for what his foolishness has done to the city of Chicago,” said Lightfoot.

Chicago and other cities say they will battle the president in court if necessary.