Weed sales in Illinois hit record high in July

Recreational marijuana sales in Illinois hit a record high in July with over $128 million with Lollapalooza providing a big boost.

Sales were a whopping 10 percent higher than last month.

Dispensaries say the city's largest music festival helped business boom for the last week of the month.

It was the first time weed was legal in Lollapalooza's 30-year-history.

Dispensaries in River North and West Loop say music fans boosted sales 50 percent.

So far in 2021, Illinois has generated more money off marijuana this year than all of last year.