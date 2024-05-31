Weekend in Chicago: Festival season begins across the city

Lots of events are planned for the first weekend of June in Chicago that you won't want to miss!

The start of the festival season begins with Do Division Street Fest, which offers live music on two stages.

You'll also be able to check out food trucks, a fashion show, vendors for shopping and a family fun fest area with kids activities. It begins Friday night and runs through Sunday.

The third annual Windy City Hot Dog Fest starts Saturday and lasts through Sunday.

You can enjoy some of Chicagoland's favorite hot dog stands and decide on who has the best one.

There will also be a hot dog eating contest at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The festival on both days opens at noon.

The city's German community is welcoming everyone to their Maifest in Lincoln Square.

Maifest is still celebrated throughout Germany with the mayopole to show off the history and crafts of the local village or town.

The festival starts at 5 p.m. Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday.

The fair will feature creations by nearly 200 artists.

The event will run Saturday and Sunday.