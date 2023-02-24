Weekend events across Chicagoland this weekend

The weekend is here and that means lots of events and activities all around the Chicago area.

If you're still looking for something to do, we have you covered.

Here's a look at a few ideas.

Lakeview Roscoe Village Restaurant Week returns starting Friday.

More than a dozen local restaurants in those neighborhoods are taking part, offering fixed-priced menus to lure in diners.

The event runs through March 5.

Craft beer lovers will want to head to Lincoln Square this weekend for the 11th Annual Winter Brew featuring more than a dozen craft breweries.

It is being held Saturday and Sunday on Lincoln between Leland and Wilson.

The event will also feature a raffle and a number of food options.

The next Polar Adventure Day comes to Northerly Island this Saturday. They will have husky teams going through demonstrations, winter-themed crafts, hot cocoa and even a marionette show.

It runs from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday.

This Sunday, the Polish Museum of America is holding its 7th Annual Chopin IN the City Festival celebrating the life and works of the famous composer and musician.

Carnivale comes to Navy Pier Saturday, a free celebration that will feature activities, music, food and dance from across the globe.

The DuPage County Historical Museum debuts its Black Trailblazers Exhibit. You can check it out for free through next Tuesday.