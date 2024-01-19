Weekend fun in the Chicago area: Polar Adventure Days, Great American Dog Show, and more!

As the weekend arrives, a number of exciting events and activities are set to unfold across the Chicago area. If you're still finalizing your plans, we've got you covered with a few ideas.

Polar Adventure Days at Big Marsh Park

For those unfazed by winter weather, Polar Adventure Days is the perfect event for you. Taking place at Big Marsh Park this Saturday from noon until 3 p.m., attendees can witness husky sled teams in action. The event offers live music, hot cocoa, and guided bird hikes for a delightful experience.

Schaumburg Goes to the Dogs

Schaumburg is embracing the canine spirit this weekend with the International Kennel Club's Great American Dog Show at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center through Sunday. This year's event features a kids' corner, a demonstration ring, and vendors catering specifically to dog enthusiasts.

Chicago Restaurant Week in Full Swing

Chicago Restaurant Week is currently underway, with over 400 establishments participating citywide. Running until February fourth, it's a fantastic opportunity to explore new dining experiences at a great deal.

Additional Weekend Highlights

Comedian Brett Goldstein, renowned for his role as Roy Kent on the hit show 'Ted Lasso,' will be performing at the Chicago Theater tonight and tomorrow as part of 'The Second Best Night of Your Life Tour.'

Plant Chicago is hosting an indoor farmers market this Saturday, showcasing small businesses and including a plant swap.

The Harold Washington Library is hosting a Family Fun Fest this Sunday, offering a variety of winter activities for kids.

Get ready for a weekend filled with entertainment and exploration!