TGIF! Get ready for a weekend full of fun events and activities

It's finally the weekend, and that means there are plenty of exciting events and activities happening in the Chicago area.

If you're looking to make plans, here are some ideas to consider:

Long Grove Strawberry Festival

Date: Ongoing through Sunday

Location: Long Grove

Enjoy a sweet celebration centered around all things strawberry.

Indulge in unique culinary creations, live music, and strawberry-themed merchandise for purchase.

Morton Arboretum's Summer on Tap Craft Beer Festival

Date: Saturday

Location: Morton Arboretum

Raise a toast to summer at this craft beer festival.

Sample a variety of craft cocktails, ciders, seltzers, mead, and of course, beer.

Please note that ticket purchasers must be 21 years of age or older.

Chicago House Music Festival

Date: Tomorrow

Location: Humboldt Park Boathouse

Celebrate the genre that originated in our city with performances by various artists.

Best of all, admission is free, so don't miss out on this music-filled event.

Naperville Fine Art & Artisan Fair

Date: Saturday and Sunday

Location: Naper Settlement

Immerse yourself in creativity with over 100 artists displaying their work at this fair.

DuPage Children's Museum Mess Fest

Date: Saturday

Location: DuPage Children's Museum Parking Lot

Let your kids get messy and enjoy sensory experiments with foam products and more.

Second Annual Wild Mile Block Party

Date: Sunday

Location: Floating Eco Park

Join the block party at the floating eco park with free admission.

Indulge in food, drinks, music, and guided tours.

There you have it! Make the most of your weekend by exploring these exciting events happening near you. Have a fantastic time!