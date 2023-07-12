West Chicago man arrested for allegedly leading Indiana troopers on police chase

A West Chicago man who Indiana State Police tried to pull over for reportedly driving too slow was arrested after allegedly leading troopers on a wild chase.

The incident occurred Tuesday around 3:15 p.m. when a trooper attempted to pull over 45-year-old Thomas J. Sanhamel, who Indiana State Police say was driving 8 mph on southbound I-65.

Instead of pulling over, police say Sanhamel sped away from officers. During the pursuit, his vehicle nearly collided with a parked semi-truck on the right shoulder where pedestrians were present.

During the chase, troopers made several unsuccessful attempts to stop the vehicle using stop-sticks. Eventually, an attempt was successful and deflated Sanhamel's driver-side tire. Still, he continued to drive away at a speed of around 10 mph, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

At one point during the chase, Sanhamel is accused of intentionally swerving towards a trooper and ramming several state police cars.

Eventually, police say Sanhamel drove northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65 but was forced into a grassy ditch due to heavy traffic. In an attempt to get back onto the interstate, Sanhamel repeatedly rammed a Jasper County Sheriff's Department police car until his vehicle became disabled, police said.

Thomas J. Sanhamel was driving a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado during a police chase on I-65 in Indiana on July 11, 2023, according to police.

Sanhamel was taken into custody and transported to a Crown Point hospital for minor injuries. Three troopers also received minor injuries but did not require transportation to the hospital.

Three state police cars were damaged during the pursuit.

Sanhamel is currently being held at the Lake County Jail on a preliminary 48-hour hold. Charges have yet to be determined by the Lake County Prosecutor's Office.