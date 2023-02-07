West Chicago woman charged in deadly stabbing in Humboldt Park

article

A woman was charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing last month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Tyteanne Bell, 34, is accused of pulling out a "sharp object" and stabbed 24-year-old Jamilah Brown to death around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Brown suffered stab wounds to her neck and ear, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Bell, of West Chicago, was arrested Monday in the Lawndale neighborhood.

She is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.