West Englewood crash sends car into building, driver flees

A car crashed into another vehicle which struck the side of a building Tuesday night in the West Englewood neighborhood.

A dark-colored sedan was driving "erratically" around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Ashland Avenue when it struck a white sedan, police said. The white sedan then swerved and struck the side of a building.

The driver of the dark-colored sedan fled the scene.

There were no reported injuries, according to police.