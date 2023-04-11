Expand / Collapse search

West Englewood shooting: Man gunned down while walking on Chicago street

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
West Englewood
FOX 32 Chicago

Special Report: Evolution of using DNA testing to solve crimes

It’s been nearly 30 years since DNA testing linked OJ Simpson to the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Since then, the process has gone through some major changes. In a Fox 32 special report, Tia Ewing looks at how investigators can now do a lot more with a lot less.

CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday on Chicago's South Side.

Around 4:45 p.m., police say the male victim was walking down the street when a person on foot opened fire.

The victim was shot on the left side of the chest and hip, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital and pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.