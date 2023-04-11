West Englewood shooting: Man gunned down while walking on Chicago street

A 25-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday on Chicago's South Side.

Around 4:45 p.m., police say the male victim was walking down the street when a person on foot opened fire.

The victim was shot on the left side of the chest and hip, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital and pronounced dead.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.