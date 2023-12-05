West Englewood shooting: Man in car killed on Chicago's South Side

A 50-year-old man was gunned down Tuesday morning on Chicago's South Side.

Around 9:10 a.m., police say the male victim was in the backseat of a vehicle in the 6600 block of S. Hamilton Ave. when an unknown male offender approached and fired shots.

The victim was struck multiple times in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The offender fled southbound from the area and is currently not in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.