Chicago crime: 19-year-old man shot in thigh while standing on sidewalk

A gunman opened fire on a man standing on the sidewalk in West Englewood Monday afternoon.

At about 3:50 p.m., a 19-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5700 block of South Racine when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside him, police said.

A person inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the man, striking him in the right thigh.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.