West Garfield Park hit-and-run: Driver wanted after pedestrian seriously injured

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run on Monday.

Around 10 p.m., police say a 54-year-old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a silver Ford Ege at 531 S. Pulaski Road.

According to police, the Ford had no front license plate or a sunroof. The vehicle may also have damage to the front bumper and windshield.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-745-4521.