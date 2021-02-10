West Garfield Park man charged in carjackings in Lawndale

An 18-year-old West Garfield Park man has been charged with a carjacking and an attempted carjacking in Lawndale on the West Side.

Anthony Blackburn is facing one count of aggravated attempted armed vehicular hijacking, two counts of armed vehicular hijacking, and one charge of aggravated discharging of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, Chicago police said.

Blackburn was arrested about 9:10 a.m. Monday, after being positively identified as a person who took part in an armed carjacking of two men, 54 and 56, and an attempted carjacking of a 39-year-old man Nov. 16 in the 4700 block of West Polk Street, police said.

He is due in bond court Wednesday.