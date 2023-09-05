4 shot in West Garfield Park during argument

A woman and three men were shot after an argument escalated Tuesday morning in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The group was arguing with another group on the street around 1:36 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Gladys Avenue when someone started shooting at them, according to police.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks and a 20-year-old man was shot in the arm and groin area. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in good condition, police said. An 18-year-old man was shot once in the shin and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was also listed in good condition. Another 18-year-old man was grazed by gunfire on the left shoulder and refused treatment at the scene.

There is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.