West Garfield Park shooting leaves 17-year-old wounded

A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was on the sidewalk around 10:23 p.m. when a black sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 4200 block of West Madison Street, according to CPD.

The victim was shot once in the leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.