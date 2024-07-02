West Garfield Park shooting: Man killed while sitting in parked car

A man was shot and killed while sitting in a parked car Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 31-year-old was inside the vehicle around 9:30 a.m. when a sedan pulled up and four males got out and started shooting in the 200 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue, police said.

The victim was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was dropped off at West Suburban Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.

The shooters returned to their car and drove off southbound.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.