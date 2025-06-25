Chicago crime: CCL holder shoots at armed robbers who hit woman, police say

The Brief Armed robbers struck and stole from a woman in the West Loop on Tuesday morning. An armed man nearby confronted the robbers and shot at them. No one was hit, but the robbers got away, police said.



An armed robbery of a woman in Chicago turned into a shooting when another man confronted the robbers on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of W. Hubbard Street in the West Loop, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

A 38-year-old woman was outside around 8:45 a.m. when she was approached by two unknown male offenders with guns.

The offenders demanded the woman’s belongings, hit her on the head, and robbed her, police said.

Around that time, a 41-year-old man nearby confronted the robbers, who pointed their guns at him. The man, who was a licensed gun owner, fired shots at the robbers.

No one was hit.

The offenders then got into a black Lexus sedan and fled northbound.

The woman declined medical attention. No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody in connection with the armed robbery.

Area detectives are investigating.