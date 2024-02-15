Woman, 22, robbed at gunpoint during attempted carjacking in West Pullman

A woman was robbed at gunpoint and shot at during an attempted carjacking Thursday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The 22-year-old was sitting in a parked car just after midnight when three males forced her out at gunpoint in the 12300 block of South LaSalle Street, according to police.

The suspects stole her belongings and tried to take her Kia sedan but they were unsuccessful. The victim ran away from the car and the suspects fired several shots in her direction, police said.

The victim was not injured and no one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.