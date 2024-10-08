Boy, 7, 'fighting for his life' after West Pullman drive-by shooting

The Brief A 7-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man were critically wounded in a drive-by shooting in West Pullman on Monday night. Shots were fired from a white Audi sedan, and no arrests have been made as detectives investigate the incident.



A 7-year-old boy and a man were critically wounded when gunfire from a drive-by shooting hit them inside a home Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. while the victims were inside a residence near the corner of 116th Street and Yale Avenue, according to police.

Shots were fired from a white Audi sedan on the street, striking the boy in the back and grazing his head. Paramedics took the 7-year-old to Comer Children's Hospital.

The 27-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and arm. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center. Both victims were listed in critical condition, police said.

"This child is fighting for his life right now as well as another person who was shot at the scene," Pastor Donovan Price said. "Pray for the mother. Pray for the family, for our children, because it's getting bad when your homework is interrupted by being shot."

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.