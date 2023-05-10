West Pullman drive-by shooting leaves man dead

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 11:16 p.m. in the 11800 block of South Eggleston Avenue when someone in a black sedan fired shots at him, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds throughout the body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.