West Pullman hit-and-run: Chicago police seek dark colored sedan after person killed

Chicago police are searching for a dark-colored sedan believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run on the city's South Side.

The incident took place on Jan. 12, just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of E. 115th Street and S. Michigan Avenue, located in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The sedan was last seen traveling westbound on 115th Street, police said.

The Chicago Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact their detectives.