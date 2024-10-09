Chicago police release video of 3 suspects wanted in connection with homicide investigation
CHICAGO - Chicago police released video this week of three suspects sought in connection with a homicide that occurred in August.
The homicide took place on Aug. 30 at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 11800 block of South Indiana Avenue.
Police provided the following descriptions of the suspects:
- Suspect 1: Wore a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.
- Suspect 2: Wore a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and light-colored jeans.
- Suspect 3: Wore a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271.