Chicago police release video of 3 suspects wanted in connection with homicide investigation

Chicago police released video this week of three suspects sought in connection with a homicide that occurred in August.

The homicide took place on Aug. 30 at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 11800 block of South Indiana Avenue.

Police provided the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect 1: Wore a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

Suspect 2: Wore a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and light-colored jeans.

Suspect 3: Wore a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271.