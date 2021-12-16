West Pullman man arrested, accused of shooting 17-year-old girl

A West Pullman man was charged with aggravated battery and discharged of a firearm after police say he is accused of shooting a 17-year-old girl on Dec. 5

According to police, Malik Perteet, 22, is due in central bond court Thursday after he allegedly shot the teenage girl in the 12500 block of South Lowe Avenue.

Perteet was taken into custody and charged in Little Village Wednesday, police said.

No additional information is available at this time.