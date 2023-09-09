Man fatally shot, woman wounded in West Pullman shooting

A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Just after 8 a.m., they were inside a residence in the 12000 block of South Prairie Avenue when they were shot, according to Chicago police.

The man, 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The woman, 31, suffered the same injuries and was taken to the same hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

A person of interest is currently being questioned, police said.

Police say the shooting may have been a domestic incident.