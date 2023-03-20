West Pullman shooting leaves man wounded

A man was shot and wounded early Monday in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was in the 5300 block of South Carpenter Street around 1:27 a.m. when gunfire broke out and struck him in the arm, police said. He self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital where his condition was unknown.

The victim was uncooperative with police and refused to provide any more details, according to CPD.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.