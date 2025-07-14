West Pullman shooting sends man to hospital

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood.

West Pullman shooting

What we know:

The 22-year-old was walking outside around 10 p.m. when a black vehicle pulled up and he was shot in the knee in the first block of East Kensington Avenue, according to police.

Paramedics took the victim to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.