West Rogers Park shooting leaves man dead

A man was shot and killed Sunday night in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was riding in a car just before midnight in the 2600 block of West Fitch Avenue when someone in a black sedan started shooting, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the right leg and hip and was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.