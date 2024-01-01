Chicago man charged in connection with armed robbery on West Side

A man has been charged after allegedly holding up a store at gunpoint Saturday in the Austin neighborhood.

Deontay Crump, 29, allegedly entered a retail business and stole property at gunpoint around 7 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Cicero Avenue, police said.

Minutes later, Crump was arrested one block away from the store. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated robbery with a firearm.

No further information was immediately available.