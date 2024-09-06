West Side drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, another wounded

The Brief A 39-year-old man was killed, and a 42-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Lawndale late Thursday night. No arrests have been made, and Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.



A man was killed and another was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The men, 39 and 42, were standing in the street around 11 p.m. when someone walked up and started shooting at them in the 1500 block of South Kenneth Avenue, police said.

The 39-year-old was shot several times including in the back of the head. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to CPD. Officials have not yet released his identity.

The 42-year-old was shot in the stomach, shoulder and buttocks. He was taken to the same hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

No one was taken into custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.