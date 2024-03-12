Man killed, another wounded in West Side shooting: Chicago police

A man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting on the West Side Monday night.

Police say two gunshot victims, a 19-year-old and a 27-year-old, were dropped off at Mt. Sinani Hospital by a dark-colored SUV at approximately 7:27 p.m.

The 19-year-old man suffered several gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 27-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and is listed in critical condition.

Police say the victims were not cooperative with police. No arrests have been reported.

Area Three detectives are investigating.