West Side shooting: 4 shot, 1 fatally, in Austin, no suspects in custody

A man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting Friday night on Chicago's West Side.

Chicago police said four men were standing outside in the 700 block of North Lockwood at about 11:57 p.m. when three unknown male offenders approached them and fired shots.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the head and back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, 40, was shot in the hip and leg and is in serious condition, police said.

The third victim, 45, was shot in the leg and is also in serious condition.

The last victim, 62, suffered a graze wound to the back and is in good condition, CPD said.

The offenders entered a possible gray Nissan after the shooting. They are not currently in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting, and police said two of the victims are known to police.