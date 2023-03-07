West Side shooting leaves 2 teens critically wounded

Two teenage boys were shot and critically wounded in an apartment complex Monday night on Chicago's West Side.

The boys, 15 and 17, were standing in the hallway of an apartment complex around 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Mason Avenue when a gunman walked up and started shooting at them, police said.

The 15-year-old was struck several times on the torso and was transported to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The 17-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. Both victims were listed in critical condition, according to police.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The gunman fled the scene after the shooting and no one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.