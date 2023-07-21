Expand / Collapse search

Chicago area residents want answers following devastating floods

CHICAGO - West Side and west suburban residents want answers after severe flooding issues from the rain that has hit the area over the past few weeks.

Some of the people affected by the flooding shared their stories at a press conference at Every Block of Village Church in Austin Friday. 

Torrential rain hit the western suburbs and edge of the city earlier this July. The water collected in peoples basements, living rooms, and other areas.

Residents want to know why they are experiencing this kind of damage.

"We have seniors that are being disrespected as well. No hot water, basement filled with mold, mildew. Financial assistance needs to come to the Austin area," resident Roman Morrow said.

During that time in July, three to seven inches of rain fell at once causing the flash flooding.