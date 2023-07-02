Heavy rain floods underpasses, basements and roads across Chicago area

article

Heavy rains flooded roads, underpasses and basements across the Chicago area on Sunday, with a flash flood warning in effect until 6:30 p.m.

Drivers struggled through flooding on I-57 at 127th, the Eisenhower Expressway, and some underpasses on Highway 41 in Lake County.

I-55 was shut down in both directions near Pulaski due to ongoing flooding for a few hours, according to Illinois State Police. The expressway was reopened around 1 p.m.

The rain also impacted NASCAR Chicago, with the Loop 121 Race shortened.

On city streets, the intersections of Kostner and Fillmore, 26th and Ogden, 33rd and California, and Kinzie and Cicero were flooded.

Mostly dry weather will also be in store for us Monday and Tuesday as temps warm back up into the mid and upper 80s, and close to 90 degrees for the fourth.

