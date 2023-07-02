Expand / Collapse search

Heavy rain floods underpasses, basements and roads across Chicago area

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:16PM
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago
article

CHICAGO - Heavy rains flooded roads, underpasses and basements across the Chicago area on Sunday, with a flash flood warning in effect until 6:30 p.m.

Drivers struggled through flooding on I-57 at 127th, the Eisenhower Expressway, and some underpasses on Highway 41 in Lake County

Chicago weather: Showers stick around through early afternoon

Fox 32's Mark Strehl has your sopping Sunday forecast.

I-55 was shut down in both directions near Pulaski due to ongoing flooding for a few hours, according to Illinois State Police. The expressway was reopened around 1 p.m.

The rain also impacted NASCAR Chicago, with the Loop 121 Race shortened.

On city streets, the intersections of Kostner and Fillmore, 26th and Ogden, 33rd and California, and Kinzie and Cicero were flooded.

Mostly dry weather will also be in store for us Monday and Tuesday as temps warm back up into the mid and upper 80s, and close to 90 degrees for the fourth.

For more weather updates visit Fox 32's Weather Alert page.