FOX 32 Chicago newsroom among many locations in Chicago flooded by heavy rains

FOX 32 Chicago's newsroom in the Loop was among many locations in Chicago that were flooded by torrential rains on Sunday.

The newsroom's ceiling was leaking from multiple points for several hours, leading to the relocation of staff.

The FOX 32 Chicago newsroom is located on the first level of a building on Michigan Avenue near Lake Street.

Across Chicago, stalled out cars were abandoned in multiple intersections as the rainstorm circled overhead.

NASCAR Chicago delayed the start of the afternoon Grant Park race, being held just a few blocks from FOX 32 Chicago's newsroom, because of the weather.