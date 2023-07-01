NASCAR reschedules Loop 121 race in Chicago due to weather

article

NASCAR's Loop 121 race in Chicago has been rescheduled for Sunday morning after bad weather made the situation unworkable on Saturday afternoon.

NASCAR said gates will open at 9 a.m. on Sunday. The Chainsmokers concert scheduled for Saturday night was canceled.

The Grant Park 220 will start at 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Sunday's race is 100 laps, equating 220 miles around a track full of turns set up by Grant Park, partially on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Drivers are expected to reach speeds of 170 mph, according to one NASCAR Cup Series driver.

It's NASCAR’s first-ever street race.

